Donovan Mitchell seems really fed up with the Jazz

Donovan Mitchell does not seem like a happy camper at all.

Mitchell’s Utah Jazz blew a 25-point lead and lost 121-115 to the LA Clippers on Tuesday night. If that sounds familiar, it’s because it should; the Jazz also blew a 25-point lead and lost in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series with the Clippers last year.

The feeling of blowing a big lead to the Clippers was all too familiar for Mitchell.

“I don’t know what to say…. This is the same s—…. This is literally the same thing as last year,” Mitchell said after Tuesday’s game (edited for profanity by LBS).

Mitchell wasn’t the only Jazz player frustrated. Rudy Gobert vented about the team not doing the dirty work.

Rudy Gobert: we don’t get our hands dirty. We never get our hands dirty — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 30, 2022

Gobert has consistently been frustrated with his teammates for not doing more on the defensive end of the court. He and Mitchell reportedly have been at odds over this issue.

Mitchell not only saw his team blow the lead, but he committed a mental mistake towards the end of the game by calling a timeout when they had none left.

The Jazz have now lost five in a row and seem to be going in the wrong direction as the playoffs near. This is similar to last season, when they started off the season extremely hot but had less success in the second half.

In case you’re wondering, Mitchell is still under contract with the Jazz for another four seasons.

Photo: Dec 7, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) warms up prior to their game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports