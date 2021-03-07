Donovan Mitchell has great response to LeBron James’ Jazz comment

Donovan Mitchell is tired of answering questions about the lack of respect the Utah Jazz are getting nationally.

Utah’s reputation has been a talking point of late, fueled in part by comments made by LeBron James during the All-Star draft about why the Jazz don’t get the attention and respect their 27-9 record would seemingly command. Mitchell reacted to that comment, making clear that he and his teammates aren’t seeking James’ approval — or anyone else’s.

Donovan Mitchell on LeBron James’ Utah comments during All-Star draft – “I don’t want to be rude but I really don’t care….people have been talking s*** about me for a while…we’re not doing this to seek the approval of him.” — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) March 7, 2021

Mitchell and the Jazz aren’t really desperate for attention. One thing he and his teammates are really after is to be treated and acknowledged like bigger market teams.

The best way Mitchell and the Jazz can deal with their critics is to keep winning. They seem to know that, and aren’t really in the mood to try to gain press any other way.