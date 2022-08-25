Report: Donovan Mitchell has 3 preferred trade destinations

The Utah Jazz have discussed a potential Donovan Mitchell trade with multiple teams, and the three-time All-Star reportedly has some preferred destinations in mind.

Tony Jones of The Athletic reported on Thursday that Mitchell has not asked the Jazz to trade him. If they choose to go that route, however, Mitchell is hoping to wind up with one of three teams: the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets or Miami Heat.

The Knicks have long been viewed as the most logical suitor for Mitchell. Though, a recent report claimed they are balking at the number of unprotected first-round picks the Jazz want in return for the star guard.

Brooklyn cannot acquire Mitchell as long as Ben Simmons is on the roster because both Mitchell and Simmons are playing under designated rookie extensions. Jones notes that the Heat do not have the assets Utah is looking for, so a trade between the Jazz and either team is unlikely.

The Jazz have received offers from teams other than the Knicks that they “deem intriguing and worth pursuing,” according to Jones. However, they essentially blew up the trade market when they got three unprotected first-round picks and then some when in the Rudy Gobert with the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this offseason. That has complicated trade discussions for Mitchell and other players around the league.

Rich Pitino, Mitchell’s former college coach, made it clear this week that Mitchell has one team at the top of his list. He may get his wish eventually.