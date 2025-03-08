Donovan Mitchell pulled off a ridiculous Shammgod move

Donovan Mitchell pulled off a ridiculous move during his Cleveland Cavaliers’ win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

Mitchell was bringing the ball up the court as time was ticking down at the end of the first quarter of his team’s 118-117 win at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. First he split two defenders, and then he crossed the 3-point line. Right as he got there, he faked out Nick Smith Jr. with a great Shammgod move.

SPIDA HIT THE SHAMMGOD 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/1UIIoIevZ9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2025

The Shammgod move occurs when a player bounces the ball in one direction and makes it look like they’re going there, but then they cross back over to the other direction.

The move got its name from former Providence point guard God Shammgod.

Mitchell only shot 6/19 in the game and finished with 24 points. His Cavaliers have won 13 games in a row.