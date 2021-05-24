Report: Donovan Mitchell furious with Jazz for not letting him play

Donovan Mitchell did not play in Game 1 of the Utah Jazz’s first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, but that was clearly by no choice of his own.

Mitchell was “incensed” that the Jazz made a late decision on Sunday to scratch him from the lineup, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon. There has been some tension between Mitchell and the Jazz over the way the All-Star’s ankle injury has been handled, and the situation on Sunday added to that.

Mitchell has not played since spraining his ankle on April 16. ESPN reports that he began working with his personal training staff after his rehab got off to a slow start. The frustrations have built to the point where Mitchell may have to have some discussions with new Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade, with whom he has a close relationship.

After he practiced for three days leading up to Sunday’s game and took part in a shootaround before the game, the expectation was that Mitchell would play. He indicated he was frustrated in a tweet after Utah’s 112-109 loss.

“Sorry y’all… I wish I could say more…. I’ll be out there soon!” Mitchell wrote.

Mitchell also said Sunday morning that he was experiencing no pain and was “ready to go.” There is hope he will be cleared for Game 2, according to ESPN.

You could tell by the reactions of some Jazz players on Sunday that the assumption was Mitchell would play. It’s unclear why the Jazz felt he wasn’t ready, but the situation is certainly worth monitoring heading into Game 2 on Wednesday.