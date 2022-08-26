Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes a 1-team race?

The Utah Jazz have had discussions with several teams about potential trades for Donovan Mitchell, but there may only be one with a legitimate chance of landing the three-time All-Star.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were among a handful of teams that checked in with the Jazz about Mitchell, but they have reportedly removed themselves from the sweepstakes. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the New York Knicks may be the only team in the race.

Cleveland Cavaliers have removed themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks, per SNY sources. Doesn’t seem like there are any suitors at moment who can approach what Knicks can offer Utah – even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. So this trade is still NYK’s to lose. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 26, 2022

Utah essentially blew up the trade market when they got three unprotected first-round picks and then some when they sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this offseason. They now want more picks than that in any potential Mitchell trade. The Knicks are armed with all of their own first-round picks and then some. Though, a recent report claimed they are balking at the Jazz’s demands.

Mitchell is said to have three teams at the top of his wish list. He has not requested a trade, however.

The Knicks have made the most sense for Mitchell all along. That does not mean they will come to an agreement with the Jazz, but it sounds like no other team is going to top their offer if they are committed to landing the star guard.