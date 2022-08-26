 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 26, 2022

Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes a 1-team race?

August 26, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Donovan Mitchell warming up

Dec 7, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) warms up prior to their game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz have had discussions with several teams about potential trades for Donovan Mitchell, but there may only be one with a legitimate chance of landing the three-time All-Star.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were among a handful of teams that checked in with the Jazz about Mitchell, but they have reportedly removed themselves from the sweepstakes. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the New York Knicks may be the only team in the race.

Utah essentially blew up the trade market when they got three unprotected first-round picks and then some when they sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this offseason. They now want more picks than that in any potential Mitchell trade. The Knicks are armed with all of their own first-round picks and then some. Though, a recent report claimed they are balking at the Jazz’s demands.

Mitchell is said to have three teams at the top of his wish list. He has not requested a trade, however.

The Knicks have made the most sense for Mitchell all along. That does not mean they will come to an agreement with the Jazz, but it sounds like no other team is going to top their offer if they are committed to landing the star guard.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus