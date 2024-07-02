Donovan Mitchell shares great video to announce decision on his future

Donovan Mitchell has made a big decision about his future, and the Cleveland Cavaliers star announced it by sharing a funny video on social media.

Mitchell has agreed to a three-year, $150.3 million max contract extension with the Cavs, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. At the same time the news broke, Mitchell took to X to share the famous clip from “The Wolf of Wall Street” where Jordan Belfort — played by Leonardo DiCaprio — tells his brokerage house that he is “not f—ing leaving!”

Mitchell had previously been under contract for $35.4 million next season with a $37.1 million player option for 2025-26. There were rumblings that the Cavs might try to trade Mitchell, but the five-time All-Star is not going anywhere.

Wojnarowski reports that one of the reasons Mitchell agreed to an extension is that the star point guard believes the Cavaliers are committed to building a championship contender. Cleveland has reached the playoffs two straight years since acquiring Mitchell in a trade deadline deal with the Utah Jazz. The Cavs made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals this year, where they lost to the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics in five games.

The Cavaliers have a new head coach and are bringing back their best player, so they have to feel pretty good about the way the offseason has gone thus far.