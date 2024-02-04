Donovan Mitchell gets ejected after altercation with Zach Collins

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell was ejected Saturday after getting into an altercation with San Antonio Spurs big man Zach Collins.

The Cavaliers had the win secured while leading 115-98 with under a minute to play at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Mitchell fell to the floor after seemingly taking a shot from Collins, who was trying to set a screen on the Cavs guard. The 5-time All-Star immediately sprung back to his feet and shoved Collins. The two were separated before the incident could escalate any further. Both players were ejected for the fracas. Collins was assessed a flagrant penalty two foul, while Mitchell received two technical fouls.

Donovan Mitchell EJECTED after altercation with Zach Collins 😳 pic.twitter.com/xLHOdC25Us — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2024

Mitchell didn’t seem too bothered by the incident after the game. He reposted the viral clip of his exchange with Collins on X along with a playful caption.

“I ain’t really like how I backed up,” Mitchell said with a pair of laughing emojis.

I ain’t really like how I backed up 😂😂 https://t.co/4bsdD9NDDc — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 4, 2024

Mitchell also stayed classy as he walked out of the building. He stopped to give his game-worn jersey to a young fan in the stands.

Donovan Mitchell took the time to give a young fan his autographed jersey before being ejected pic.twitter.com/a6pZmbfaZm — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) February 4, 2024

Mitchell finished with a game-high 31 points to go along with 8 rebounds and 7 assists in the 117-101 win. Collins tallied 10 points and 9 rebounds off the Spurs’ bench.

After beating the Spurs on Saturday, the Cavs improved to 13-1 over their last 14 games.