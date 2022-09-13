Cavaliers considering interesting lineup move after Donovan Mitchell trade?

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be ready to have some fun after trading for Donovan Mitchell.

Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com reports this week that there could be times the Cavs play big man Evan Mobley at small forward next year. Pluto adds that Kevin Love could slot in at the 4 with Jarrett Allen at the 5 in such lineups.

Cleveland was already pretty revolutionary with their three-big lineup of Mobley, Allen, and Lauri Markkanen last season. But Markkanen, a natural forward with a sweet touch from three-pont land, is now in Utah after being traded as part of the package for Mitchell. Mobley is more of a true big man who shot just 25.0 percent from deep as a rookie.

The 21-year-old Mobley might not necessarily get extended minutes at the 3 since wingmen Caris Levert and Isaac Okoro are also around to complement Mitchell and Darius Garland. But playing the spry Mobley at small forward might make more sense than what this other East team tried last season.