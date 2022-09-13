 Skip to main content
Cavaliers considering interesting lineup move after Donovan Mitchell trade?

September 12, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Donovan Mitchell looks on

Jan 16, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be ready to have some fun after trading for Donovan Mitchell.

Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com reports this week that there could be times the Cavs play big man Evan Mobley at small forward next year. Pluto adds that Kevin Love could slot in at the 4 with Jarrett Allen at the 5 in such lineups.

Cleveland was already pretty revolutionary with their three-big lineup of Mobley, Allen, and Lauri Markkanen last season. But Markkanen, a natural forward with a sweet touch from three-pont land, is now in Utah after being traded as part of the package for Mitchell. Mobley is more of a true big man who shot just 25.0 percent from deep as a rookie.

The 21-year-old Mobley might not necessarily get extended minutes at the 3 since wingmen Caris Levert and Isaac Okoro are also around to complement Mitchell and Darius Garland. But playing the spry Mobley at small forward might make more sense than what this other East team tried last season.

