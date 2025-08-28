Doris Burke has been demoted by ESPN

Doris Burke has been demoted after two seasons as an analyst on ESPN’s top NBA broadcast team.

ABC/ESPN has decided to remove Burke from its NBA Finals and No. 1 broadcast team, according to a Thursday report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. Tim Legler is being promoted to replace Burke, while Richard Jefferson will remain as an analyst alongside longtime play-by-play announcer Mike Breen.

There had been talk that Jefferson could potentially be demoted as well, but he will remain with ABC/ESPN’s top team after signing an extension with the network in June.

Though Burke has been demoted, she is still discussing a contract extension with ESPN. Marchand reports that she could wind up on ESPN’s No. 2 broadcast team for the 2025-26 NBA season.

Legler, a former 10-year NBA veteran, has been with ESPN for 25 years. He began regularly calling games as an analyst two years ago.

ESPN has struggled to find the right combination for its top NBA broadcast team since the network made the unpopular decision to fire Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. Even Breen questioned why ESPN would break up the trio that called NBA Finals games together for 15 years.

Many viewers had expressed strong negative opinions of Burke, which is not unusual in the sports broadcasting world. She responded during the NBA playoffs when Oklahoma City Thunder fans were upset over a description she gave of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Right around that same time, Marchand reported that both Burke and Jefferson might not be back on ESPN’s No. 1 team for the 2025-26 season. Jefferson responded to that report by wearing a shirt that featured a message of support for Burke.