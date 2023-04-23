Doris Burke did not hold back with her commentary on Dillon Brooks

Doris Burke provided some commentary regarding Dillon Brooks on Saturday night, and she did not hold back.

Burke and Mark Jones were on the call for ESPN’s broadcast of Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers. They were talking about Brooks early in the game, and Burke offered her thoughts on the Grizzlies forward.

“There are times I think he crosses the line,” Burke said. “I respect highly what this guy does nightly … he does not bring elite athleticism to the game. He obviously does not bring elite shooting. He’s on the floor to do one thing: guard the toughest guy every single night. It’s a thankless job. It’s a hard job. And he embraces it.”

Many commentators tend to hold back and offer politically-correct comments. But not Burke. She was honest.

Brooks is an NBA starter on a playoff team, which automatically makes him a darn impressive player. But compared to the rest of the league, it’s true that Brooks is an elite athlete or elite shooter. He’s a tough defender and a pest.

It’s also true that Brooks crosses the line sometimes. It’s a credit to Burke for not sugarcoating things.