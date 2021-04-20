Doris Burke throws some shade at Draymond Green

Announcer Doris Burke threw some shade at Draymond Green while calling Monday’s Golden State Warriors-Philadelphia 76ers game on ESPN.

Stephen Curry had another huge game for Golden State, as he poured in 48 points in his team’s 107-96 win. Curry has been extraordinarily hot lately and is averaging a whopping 39.9 points per game in April.

Burke was extremely complimentary of Curry’s performance and praised him for his hot shooting. As Curry was hot late in the game, Burke tried to express how much he was carrying the Warriors. She ended up throwing some perhaps inadvertent shade at Green in the process.

Burke exclaimed that Curry was having a great game “without another All-Star in the same zip code.”

Ouch.

Burke was essentially saying that Curry is carrying a bunch of scrubs to victory against the top-seeded team in the East.

Green, who was on the court for the Warriors at the time, probably won’t appreciate that. He made three All-Star teams from 2015-2018 and is known for being super sensitive to criticism.

Maybe Burke feels similarly to Charles Barkley when it comes to Draymond.