Video: Draymond Green got very sensitive over Charles Barkley’s analysis

Charles Barkley has taken numerous shots at Draymond Green over the years, and it appears the Golden State Warriors star is programmed to expect them.

Green served as a guest analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” Friday night, and at one point Barkley was talking about players who aren’t great shooters and how they make it easier on defenses. He was specifically referring to Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics, but Green took it personally and asked if Barkley was “throwing shots.”

"Throwing shots Chuck?" Draymond Green wanted ALL the smoke pic.twitter.com/b4vGxIjFjS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 7, 2020

It’s possible Green was messing with Barkley and Chuck was caught off-guard, though Draymond didn’t really seem like he was joking. Perhaps it was payback for all the grief Barkley has given him.

Barkley has roasted Green multiple times already this year, the most recent of which was particularly harsh. You can’t blame Green for having the gloves up at all times when he’s in the same room as Sir Charles.