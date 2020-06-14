Dr. Fauci has Lakers winning NBA title

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting perhaps their weightiest endorsement yet.

In an interview this week on FOX 11 in Los Angeles, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked who he had winning the NBA championship this season. Fauci replied that was going with the Lakers “for sure.”

“Well you know, I have to say the Lakers for sure!” Dr. Fauci on who is winning the NBA Title this year H/T @Ralph_MasonJr pic.twitter.com/3vY4k3Q1lv — ShowtimeForum (@ShowtimeForum) June 13, 2020

While Fauci may have been pandering to the local viewers a bit, it is a notable seal of approval from a man who has become one of the most trusted voices in America over the last several months (albeit for a very different reason than basketball). It is also a smart pick as the Lakers were a Western Conference-best 49-14 when play was suspended in March.

Fauci did recently express his support for the NBA’s restart plan too, so it sounds like the league is good to go from a public health perspective on the more basic level of even crowning a champion this season in the first place.