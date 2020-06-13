Dr. Fauci voices support for NBA restart plan

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Stadium that he thinks the NBA’s “creative” bubble plan could work, and praised the league for their efforts in prioritizing the safety of players. He even added that other sports should study the NBA’s plan and determine whether certain aspects of it could be adapted in those leagues.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told @Stadium he is supportive of the NBA’s restart plan: “It’s quite creative.. I think they might very well be quite successful with it… They really wanted to make sure that the safety of the players was paramount.” pic.twitter.com/qwo5bCDrVt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 13, 2020

This can only help bolster the NBA’s credibility, especially at a time when some players are calling into question whether the risk of the restart is a good idea. There can be no completely risk-free environment, but the NBA seems to have done the best it can.

Other leagues can take heart in Fauci’s words as well. Maybe some can even go further than the NBA is based on what he’s said previously.