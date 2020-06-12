Report: Kyrie Irving a driving force behind raising concerns over bubble plan

There have been ongoing reports this week saying that some NBA players have concerns about the league’s plans to resume the season in Orlando next month. One player who is expressing some of these concerns reportedly is Kyrie Irving.

Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck reported on Friday that Irving has been a “driving force” in organizing calls among players and raising concerns about the league’s bubble plan.

Adding to Taylor's report: I'm told today's conf call could involve up to 200 players. Also hearing that Kyrie Irving has been a driving force in organizing these calls, and in raising concerns over NBA's bubble plan. https://t.co/0voQafmveO — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) June 12, 2020

The league’s owners and players have agreed to a plan for a resumption of the season in Orlando. Despite the agreement, some players are raising concerns over issues such as public optics. The agreement allows players the option not to participate in the resumed season.

Irving, 28, is in his first season with the Brooklyn Nets but will not be participating in the resumed season as he recovers from shoulder surgery. He played in 20 games this season. Irving is a vice president on the NBPA’s executive committee and player representative for the Brooklyn Nets.