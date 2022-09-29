 Skip to main content
Drake recruiting 1 prominent player to Raptors

September 29, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The new NBA season is approaching, which means that rapper Drake is officially thawing out of his slumber.

Drake took to his Instagram Story this week to post a picture of Oklahoma City Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wearing a Team Canada uniform. Gilgeous-Alexander hails from Toronto and represents Canada on the international stage.

The timing here is no coincidence. Earlier this week, a report emerged linking Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranked 16th in the NBA last season with 24.5 points per contest, to Toronto. The Raptors are hoping that Gilgeous-Alexander eventually grows tired of the rebuilding situation in Oklahoma City (though he did recently agree to a new five-year extension with the Thunder that kicks in starting this season).

As for the Grammy-winning artist Drake, he should probably tread carefully here. Since he has an official role on the Raptors (serving as their “global ambassador” since 2013), Drake once got the team fined for tampering because of his comments.

