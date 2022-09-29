Drake recruiting 1 prominent player to Raptors

The new NBA season is approaching, which means that rapper Drake is officially thawing out of his slumber.

Drake took to his Instagram Story this week to post a picture of Oklahoma City Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wearing a Team Canada uniform. Gilgeous-Alexander hails from Toronto and represents Canada on the international stage.

Drake just posted this pic of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on IG 👀 #WetheNorth pic.twitter.com/mllmiObtd5 — RaptorsDan (@Raptorsdan) September 29, 2022

The timing here is no coincidence. Earlier this week, a report emerged linking Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranked 16th in the NBA last season with 24.5 points per contest, to Toronto. The Raptors are hoping that Gilgeous-Alexander eventually grows tired of the rebuilding situation in Oklahoma City (though he did recently agree to a new five-year extension with the Thunder that kicks in starting this season).

As for the Grammy-winning artist Drake, he should probably tread carefully here. Since he has an official role on the Raptors (serving as their “global ambassador” since 2013), Drake once got the team fined for tampering because of his comments.