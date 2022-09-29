 Skip to main content
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being eyed by 1 prominent East team?

September 28, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looking in

Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played for the last three years in Oklahoma City, but a more fitting destination may be awaiting him.

Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reported this week that the Toronto Raptors are closely monitoring Gilgeous-Alexander’s situation with the Thunder in case the 24-year-old eventually tires of leading a rebuild.

Gilgeous-Alexander, a lottery pick back in 2018, has become the face of the Thunder franchise at the moment. He is coming off a career year in 2021-22 where he averaged 24.5 points and 5.9 assists per game. He also begins a new five-year, $179.3 million deal this season (which runs through 2027).

For what it’s worth, Gilgeous-Alexander said in a recent interview that he remains committed to Oklahoma City.

But the Thunder are facing the potential of another lost season, especially after No. 2 draft pick Chet Holmgren was lost for the year with a foot injury. Gilgeous-Alexander is also a Toronto native and plays for Canada’s national team. Thus, the Raptors can make a very strong case to Gilgeous-Alexander (though they are not the only East team reportedly eyeing him right now).

