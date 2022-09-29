Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being eyed by 1 prominent East team?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played for the last three years in Oklahoma City, but a more fitting destination may be awaiting him.

Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reported this week that the Toronto Raptors are closely monitoring Gilgeous-Alexander’s situation with the Thunder in case the 24-year-old eventually tires of leading a rebuild.

Gilgeous-Alexander, a lottery pick back in 2018, has become the face of the Thunder franchise at the moment. He is coming off a career year in 2021-22 where he averaged 24.5 points and 5.9 assists per game. He also begins a new five-year, $179.3 million deal this season (which runs through 2027).

For what it’s worth, Gilgeous-Alexander said in a recent interview that he remains committed to Oklahoma City.

Amid speculation that he'd want to leave OKC, Shai Gilgeous Alexander told @AndrewKSchlecht he's committed to the Thunder. "I know what I signed up for when I signed a five-year extension and I don't think we're gonna be losing for much longer."pic.twitter.com/Vanj0ocJtS — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 27, 2022

But the Thunder are facing the potential of another lost season, especially after No. 2 draft pick Chet Holmgren was lost for the year with a foot injury. Gilgeous-Alexander is also a Toronto native and plays for Canada’s national team. Thus, the Raptors can make a very strong case to Gilgeous-Alexander (though they are not the only East team reportedly eyeing him right now).