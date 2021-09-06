Drake reveals surprising inspiration for Giannis Antetokounmpo line on new album

Drake’s new album “Certified Lover Boy” is full of incredible moments, and his shoutout to one basketball superstar is definitely among them. But the inspiration behind the shoutout may surprise you.

The Canadian rapper showed some love to Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks on his song “7am on Bridle Path.” A line on the first verse of the track went, “Could at least keep it a buck like Antetokounmpo. I made north of the border like Vito Rizzuto.”

The shoutout led many to recall a tweet that went viral after Antetokounmpo and the Bucks won the NBA championship in July. The tweet read, “Drake working Antetokounmpo into a line is gonna be tricky but he’ll figure out something.” After ESPN reposted the tweet on Instagram this week, Drake himself replied by saying, “Only did it cause of this tweet.”

Drake is a superfan of the rival Toronto Raptors and has even served as their “global ambassador” since 2013. But he is still close with several top NBA stars regardless of their team. The reigning Finals MVP Antetokounmpo is not even the only one who is featured on Drake’s new album.