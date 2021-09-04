Video: Kawhi Leonard makes appearance in Drake music video

Kawhi Leonard appears to be catching the OVO fever.

The Los Angeles Clippers star makes an appearance in Drake’s latest music video. The video is for the song “Way 2 Sexy,” and was released on Friday.

During his appearance, Leonard is seen standing on white sand and dancing as part of Drake’s dancing crew. There is some bad language from the music, but you can watch the video here:

How would Leonard end up in a video for Drake?

Well, Drake is a Toronto native and ambassador for the Raptors. He was a massive Kawhi supporter when Leonard led the Raptors to the NBA championship in 2019. Two years ago, Drake played the middle man for Leonard and Paul George. The two players met at Drake’s house in Los Angeles to discuss teaming up on the Clippers.

Kawhi and Drake are still close enough where the two-time NBA champion is appearing in the rapper’s videos.

And for those who are surprised to see Leonard dance, just remember one thing: he is a fun guy.