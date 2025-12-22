Draymond Green called out ‘white boy’ Collin Gillespie

It took a little longer than many expected, but Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green got his first ejection in the 2025-26 NBA season on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

It happened in the second quarter, when he shoved Suns guard and former Villanova star Collin Gillespie for his first technical foul, then picked up another for arguing with referee Pat Fraher, resulting in his automatic disqualification.

Green’s theatrics didn’t end there, as he was caught on video seemingly calling Gillespie a “white boy,” as Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski were trying to cool down the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Green has won four NBA championships with the Warriors, but his passion for the game is clearly still burning. That intensity, however, also sometimes spills over into moments that end up being detrimental to his team.

Fortunately for the Warriors, they were able to beat the Suns, 119-111, despite missing the services of the 35-year-old Green in the entire second half.

Stephen Curry led the way for the Dubs with 28 points on 9-for-19 shooting from the floor, while Jimmy Butler added 25 points on 10-for-21 shooting.

Before he got sent to the showers, Green contributed 4 points on 2-for-2 shooting with 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block in eight minutes of action.