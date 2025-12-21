Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green gets ejected after shoving Collin Gillespie

Draymond Green has found himself back in the principal’s office once again.

The Golden State Warriors forward Green was thrown out of Saturday’s game against the Phoenix Suns. During the second quarter at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., Green was running back up the floor and shoved Phoenix guard Collin Gillespie, who had stopped in front of him.

Green then started arguing with referee Pat Fraher, dropping profanities along the way. For that, Fraher issued Green two technical fouls and ejected him.

The former Defensive Player of the Year Green was also seen seemingly yelling, “White boy!” at Gillespie after being ejected.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was also issued a technical foul for arguing with the officials during the sequence. That resulted in three total free throws being awarded to the Suns, two of which Gillespie went on to make.

Surprisingly enough, that was actually Green’s first ejection of the season (some 29 games in). While those kinds of antics are not at all surprising for the notoriously combative Green, the Warriors did just have a heated game against the Suns on Thursday (featuring Dillon Brooks hitting Steph Curry with a dangerous flagrant foul).

