Draymond Green compares Celtics fans to 1 other NBA fanbase

Draymond Green and Boston Celtics fans haven’t had a cordial relationship through the first four games of the NBA Finals, and that doesn’t seem likely to change with Green’s most recent comments on the fanbase.

On the most recent episode of his “The Draymond Green Show” podcast, Green reflected on how the Boston fans treated him during Games 3 and 4. Green compared Celtics fans to another Eastern Conference fanbase.

“They’re loud,” Green said (as transcribed by Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston). “They’re pretty loud. They’re very loud. A little obnoxious. But Cleveland fans used to be obnoxious too. Now, I think these people, they take the cake. But yeah, it’s loud.”

This is Green’s first time playing the Celtics in the postseason. The Warriors forward played the Cavaliers in four consecutive finals appearances from 2015-2018.

The 32-year-old has had a terrible series offensively, and it could be argued that the Boston crowd’s profane chants and “obnoxious behavior” geared towards Green had an impact on his play in Games 3 and 4.

Green totaled just four points in the two road games in Boston. He shot a combined 2-of-11 from the field while missing all four of his 3-point attempts. He’s scored just 17 points and is 6-for-26 from the field in the series, and has yet to make a three pointer.

While Green struggled on the road, the Warriors were able to tie the series up at 2-2. They’ll have a chance to take their first lead in the series during Game 5 on Monday.

