Draymond Green makes unexpected decision about his contract

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green made an unexpected decision about his contract Monday that signifies even bigger moves in the offing.

Green declined his $27.7 million player option to become a free agent, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The veteran forward had been widely expected to exercise that option.

The decision does not, however, mean that Green is leaving the Warriors. Instead, it gives the team more flexibility to pursue LeBron James and Anthony Davis .

The opt-out comes days after the Warriors said they expect Green to pick up the $27.7M option. Instead Green delivers Golden State time and space to pursue Davis with the Wizards and convince James to join Stephen Curry, Green and his old Lakers championship teammate in the Bay. https://t.co/uNMngqPSw2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

The move suggests Green would be willing to take a paycut if it means bringing James and Davis to the team. Notably, all three players are represented by Rich Paul, so it is entirely plausible that these moves are all intertwined.

News emerged Sunday suggesting that the Warriors are trying to reunite James and Davis on the team alongside Stephen Curry . Presumably, that group would also include Green, albeit at a lower salary than he was poised to make before. It seemingly represents the Warriors’ last big effort to assemble a championship contender around Curry as their core players continue to get older.

Green is still a valuable contributor, though not nearly as much as he once was. He averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game in 68 appearances last season.