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Draymond Green makes unexpected decision about his contract

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Draymond Green with his mouth open
Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green made an unexpected decision about his contract Monday that signifies even bigger moves in the offing.

Green declined his $27.7 million player option to become a free agent, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The veteran forward had been widely expected to exercise that option.

The decision does not, however, mean that Green is leaving the Warriors. Instead, it gives the team more flexibility to pursue LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The move suggests Green would be willing to take a paycut if it means bringing James and Davis to the team. Notably, all three players are represented by Rich Paul, so it is entirely plausible that these moves are all intertwined.

News emerged Sunday suggesting that the Warriors are trying to reunite James and Davis on the team alongside Stephen Curry. Presumably, that group would also include Green, albeit at a lower salary than he was poised to make before. It seemingly represents the Warriors’ last big effort to assemble a championship contender around Curry as their core players continue to get older.

Green is still a valuable contributor, though not nearly as much as he once was. He averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game in 68 appearances last season.

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