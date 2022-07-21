Draymond Green sparks controversy with workout video

Draymond Green is certainly no stranger to controversy, but he may now be bringing in an entire big rig’s worth.

Travis Walton, a current G League coach and Michigan State alum, posted a video to his Instagram page on Thursday of the Golden State Warriors star Green. In the video, Green was in the gym with free agent forward Miles Bridges. Both Green and Bridges were tagged in the video.

Draymond Green looks to be playing basketball and/or working out with Miles Bridges. pic.twitter.com/Y4blgyv1qs — Weston Blasi (@westonblasi) July 21, 2022

Green, like Bridges did after him, attended Michigan State for college. He has also been a mentor of sorts to Bridges over the years. But the timing here could hardly be worse as Bridges is persona non grata right now.

Bridges was just charged this week with multiple felonies for domestic violence stemming from an arrest last month. He was later released on $130,000 bail but reportedly faces up to 11 years in prison if convicted.

It is not known if the video of Green and Bridges in the gym together is old, but Walton just posted it to Instagram on Thursday afternoon. If the video is in fact up-to-date though, it is not the best look for Green to be hanging out with Bridges right now, some 48 hours after Bridges was formally charged.