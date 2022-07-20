Miles Bridges charged with domestic violence, child abuse

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been officially charged after being arrested for alleged felony domestic violence in June.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Tuesday that his office filed felony domestic violence charges against Bridges. Bridges faces one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

Bridges was arrested on June 29 after turning himself in to authorities in Los Angeles. He was later released on $130,000 bond.

The county’s district attorney issued a statement along with the charges, promising to hold Bridges accountable.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors. Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process,” the statement said.

Arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Bridges is a restricted free agent. The 24-year-old averaged 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds in 80 games last season.