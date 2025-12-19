Dillon Brooks gets criticized for his dangerous foul on Steph Curry

Dillon Brooks went after yet another NBA superstar this week.

Brooks and the Phoenix Suns faced off on Thursday against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. In the final minute of the fourth quarter at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz., Brooks committed a dangerous foul on the Warriors star Curry.

Curry was attempting a three-pointer from the right corner, and Brooks came in way late to contest. Brooks jumped towards Curry, and then in a seemingly separate motion, whacked Curry across the stomach and ribs area. Here is the video.

Dillon Brooks took a SHOT at Steph Curry’s ribs for no reason pic.twitter.com/9cHtZTnZiT — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) December 19, 2025

Brooks was whistled for a flagrant 1 foul on the play, which resulted in two free throws as well as possession for the Warriors. Golden State was trailing 96-91 at the time, but they were able to tie the game during that trip down the floor after Curry hit both flagrant free throws and teammate Jimmy Butler proceeded to make a three-pointer.

Phoenix still went on to win though by a final score of 99-98. Suns guard Jordan Goodwin was fouled by on a putback attempt with 0.4 seconds left and hit the second of two free throws to give Phoenix the victory.

As for Brooks, he was resoundingly criticized online for the dangerous foul on Curry. Some even questioned how Brooks was not given a flagrant 2 on the play and ejected.

What is Dillon Brooks thinking here other than trying to intentionally hurt Steph Curry?



There’s no reason for that type of wind up and to smack a guy in the stomach well after the play. I’m surprised the refs didn’t throw him out for this. pic.twitter.com/X6JhVZARXO — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) December 19, 2025

The former All-Defensive selection Brooks is known as one of the NBA’s great superstar irritants these days and made headlines earlier in the week for the latest chapter in his rivalry with LeBron James. But part of Brooks’ M.O. is seemingly dirty plays as well, which we have seen some notorious examples of in even the playoffs.