Draymond Green ejected for stomping on Domantas Sabonis

Draymond Green was ejected from Monday night’s Game 2 of the Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors Western Conference first-round playoff series for committing a dirty play.

Malik Monk was driving to the basket in the fourth quarter for Sacramento and missed a floater. Domantas Sabonis was fighting for position under the basket for a rebound and got knocked down.

While on the ground, Sabonis put his arms around Green’s leg. Green responded by stomping on Sabonis’ chest and stepping off of it.

Draymond stomps on Sabonis 😳pic.twitter.com/uAW9UalKiG — Covers (@Covers) April 18, 2023

Sabonis was called for a technical foul for his play. Green received a flagrant-2 foul call, which triggered his ejection. He could also be facing a suspension from the league for the play.

Green requently finds himself among the league leaders in technical foul calls received. He also has been fined and suspended numerous times by the league, including when he was suspended during the 2016 NBA Finals.