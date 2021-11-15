Draymond Green explains what went wrong on stunning play against Hornets

Draymond Green found himself as a toppled Goliath during Sunday’s game. Now he is explaining how it happened.

Green’s Golden State Warriors were trailing the Charlotte Hornets by two points with 25.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Possession belonged to the Hornets, but Green was able to trap Hornets guard Terry Rozier at halfcourt and force a jump ball.

Many obviously expected the 6-foot-6 Green to easily win the jump over the 6-foot-1 Rozier … and many were wrong. Lo and behold, Rozier won the tap over Green, forcing the Warriors to foul. Rozier then hit his two free throws, and the Hornets won 106-102. The loss was just the second of the season for Golden State and snapped a seven-game winning streak.

Take a look at the unexpected play.

Terry Rozier wins the clutch jump ball against Draymond pic.twitter.com/QTwF18ZfCp — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) November 15, 2021

After the game, Green offered an explanation. He said that he was distracted on the jump ball because the referee, David Guthrie, was still talking and the ball went up fast. Green did add though that he still should have won the tap and took responsibility.

“It’s not his fault,” said Green, per ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “That’s on me.”

The Hornets climbed back above .500 with the victory, which was their third straight. As for Green and the Warriors, this probably brings back some bad memories. Last year, they were also involved in a crucial jump ball against Charlotte that did not go their way.