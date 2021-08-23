Draymond Green feels disrespected like LeBron James

Draymond Green is LeBron James’ longtime rival on the court, but Green feels similar to The King in at least one regard.

The Golden State Warriors star responded to one of his fan accounts on social media this week. The fan posted some of Green’s best stat lines from the 2020-21 season, including several triple-doubles or near-triple-doubles.

Some of the stat lines Draymond put up this past season… pic.twitter.com/izBGQv9cdH —(@PlayoffDraymond) August 22, 2021

Green reposted the tweet to his Instagram Story and made a funny reference to James.

“@kingjames the washed king but I’m somewhere on the all washed team too,” wrote Green along with several laughing-face emojis.

James often refers to himself as “#WashedKing” on social media to poke fun at all the critics who think that his skills are declining. He most recently used the hashtag in response to being snubbed in an ESPN list.

As for Green, who is close friends with James off the court, he actually had a career-high 8.9 assists per game last season to go along with 7.0 points and 7.1 rebounds. Green also made his fourth All-Defensive First Team and is coming off a gold medal win with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. Thus, you should sleep on Green (plus James for that matter) at your own risk.