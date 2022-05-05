Draymond Green fined for gesture toward Grizzlies fans

Draymond Green knew he would be fined after he made an inappropriate gesture toward Memphis Grizzlies fans on Tuesday night, and the NBA has made the unsurprising news official.

The NBA announced on Thursday that Green has been fined $25,000 for flipping off Grizzlies fans during the Golden State Warriors’ loss in Game 2.

Green got hit in the face early in Game 2 and needed to go to the locker room for medical attention. As he was headed off the floor, he flipped the double bird to some fans at FexExForum.

Green received stitches for a laceration to his right eye. He was asked during his postgame press conference about flipping the fans off, and he offered no apologies.