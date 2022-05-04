Draymond Green explains why he flipped off Grizzlies fans

Tensions were high once again during Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. Draymond Green was at the center of some of the drama, and he had no regrets over it.

Green got hit in the face early in Golden State’s 106-101 loss. He had to leave the court and received stitches for a right eye laceration. As he was heading to the locker room, Green flipped the double bird to the home fans in Memphis (video here). To say he does not regret it would be an understatement.

Green told reporters after the game that it felt “really good” to flip Grizzlies fans off. He said they deserved it for booing him as he was leaving the court with an injury.

Draymond Green on his double bird to the crowd: “You’re gonna boo someone who got elbowed and has blood running down (his) face, you should get flipped off. I’ll take the fine.” pic.twitter.com/a86Fg4j1V6 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 4, 2022

“You’re gonna boo someone who got elbowed in the eye and has blood running down their face? I could have had a concussion and everything,” Green said. “If they’re gonna be that nasty, I can be nasty too. I’m assuming the cheers are because they knew I was gonna get fined. Great, I make $25 million a year. I should be just fine.”

Green has always embraced the villain role, and this was no different. He taunted Memphis fans in Game 1 after he was ejected for a flagrant foul, so they probably felt they were returning the favor.