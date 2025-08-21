Draymond Green fires back at Alperen Sengun’s comments

Draymond Green is once again beefing with a European big man.

The Golden State Warriors star Green threw some shade online this week at Houston Rockets counterpart Alperen Sengun. During an interview last week, Sengun spoke on the first-round playoff series this past season between the Rockets and the Warriors (which Golden State won in seven games).

In the interview, Sengun said that he felt the Warriors, despite fouling a lot themselves during the series, kept whining about the fouls that weren’t called in their favor. You can read Sengun’s full remarks here.

That led to a shady response on Wednesday from Green. In a post to his Threads page, Green clowned on Sengun for making those comments despite losing the series.

“That’s a tough thing to say after you lose,” wrote Green. “You have to win to [say] stuff like that.”

Draymond Green on Threads in response to Alperen Sengun saying the Warriors were crying about calls in the playoffs:



"That's a tough thing to say after you lose…" pic.twitter.com/XCepcbng5Q — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) August 20, 2025

Green actually made some very complementary comments about Sengun’s game in the immediate aftermath of their playoff series. But even those comments were a bit backhanded from Green, and now the dislike between the two is in full bloom.

Over the last decade, the Warriors and the Rockets have had a strong rivalry due to their five different head-to-head playoff matchups (all of which Golden State has won). With ex-Warriors star Kevin Durant now playing for the Rockets and Green openly feuding with Sengun, that rivalry is quickly approaching peak levels once again.