Rockets star takes shot at Warriors

The Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors are feuding like it is 2018 all over again.

Rockets All-Star big man Alperen Sengun gave an interview this week to Turkish outlet Socrates Dergi. During the interview, the topic of Houston’s first-round playoff loss to Golden State last season came up.

Sengun made clear in his remarks that he was not a fan of the way the Warriors complained about the refereeing during the series.

“They’re a very experienced team, and they fouled a lot,” said Sengun, per a rough translation from Sporting News. “In the playoffs, they don’t call it. But they were the ones crying all series about fouls not being called.

“When it comes to us, we’re not really allowed to complain,” Sengun added. “It’s more of an internal thing. [Rockets head coach] Ime Udoka doesn’t allow it. He loses his mind if we complain.”

Indeed, the series between the two teams, which the lower-seeded Warriors won after seven games, was especially physical. Sengun himself was also directly involved in some heated moments with Golden State players, including getting head-butted by Golden State’s Pat Spencer and exchanging pleasantries with Trayce Jackson-Davis.

In truth, both teams were probably guilty of complaining to the refs about non-calls over the course of the seven-game series. In fact, Warriors star Draymond Green lobbed a similar criticism at Sengun soon after the series came to an end. All in all, this offseason back-and-forth should only heighten the rivalry between the two Western rivals, especially now that former Golden State star Kevin Durant is playing for Houston.