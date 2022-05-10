Draymond Green has great gesture in honor of late Michigan State star

Draymond Green is stepping up to honor the memory of late Michigan State star Adreian Payne.

After Golden State’s playoff game Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Warriors star Green announced that he and his wife will be donating $100,000 to a fund in Payne’s name. Green also called on Michigan State figures and alumni such as Tom Izzo, Magic Johnson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Miles Bridges, and others to make similar gestures in honor of Payne.

Payne, a four-year standout at Michigan State who later made his way to the NBA, died unexpectedly this week. He was teammates for two seasons with Green, who also attended Michigan State.

Payne was just 31 years old at the time of his passing. More details emerged about Payne’s death on Tuesday.