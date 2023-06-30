Draymond Green snubs Jordan Poole with social media comment

The relationship between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole is still being scrutinized, and Green gave fans reason to look at it even harder on Friday.

Green appeared on Bleacher Report’s TikTok to play a game in which he had to assemble a starting lineup by picking players from randomly selected teams. Green landed on the Washington Wizards, who just acquired Poole from Golden State. The fit seemed good, too, as Green had a shooting guard spot open in his lineup.

That didn’t matter, though, as Green went with Kyle Kuzma instead after briefly pondering who was left on the Wizards.

"Who's still on the Washington team? … I'm taking [Kyle Kuzma] at the 4." Draymond Green didn't take new Wizards guard & former Warriors teammate Jordan Poole while building his starting lineup 👀 (via bleacherreport/TikTok)pic.twitter.com/lVsSRFlwHT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 30, 2023

Amusingly, Kuzma is not even technically on the Wizards right now, as he is a free agent. Sure, it is possible Green just forgot about Poole, but considering his team just traded Poole to Washington, that seems somewhat unlikely.

Green infamously punched Poole during a practice just before the start of the season, an incident that hung over Golden State all year. Poole indicated there was no love lost between the pair after he was traded to the Wizards earlier this month.

Green and Poole will not be crossing paths anytime soon. That seems just fine to both of them.