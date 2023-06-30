 Skip to main content
Draymond Green snubs Jordan Poole with social media comment

June 30, 2023
by Grey Papke
Draymond Green on the court

May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The relationship between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole is still being scrutinized, and Green gave fans reason to look at it even harder on Friday.

Green appeared on Bleacher Report’s TikTok to play a game in which he had to assemble a starting lineup by picking players from randomly selected teams. Green landed on the Washington Wizards, who just acquired Poole from Golden State. The fit seemed good, too, as Green had a shooting guard spot open in his lineup.

That didn’t matter, though, as Green went with Kyle Kuzma instead after briefly pondering who was left on the Wizards.

Amusingly, Kuzma is not even technically on the Wizards right now, as he is a free agent. Sure, it is possible Green just forgot about Poole, but considering his team just traded Poole to Washington, that seems somewhat unlikely.

Green infamously punched Poole during a practice just before the start of the season, an incident that hung over Golden State all year. Poole indicated there was no love lost between the pair after he was traded to the Wizards earlier this month.

Green and Poole will not be crossing paths anytime soon. That seems just fine to both of them.

