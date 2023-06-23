Jordan Poole had savage reaction to trade

Jordan Poole is wasting no time cutting all ties with Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors traded Poole on Thursday as part of a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards involving Chris Paul. Not long after the deal was made, fans noticed that Poole had unfollowed Green on Instagram.

Jordan finally unfollowed his ass. pic.twitter.com/kFhT5VXPet — Katie (@ciaokatie) June 22, 2023

Green still followed Poole as of Friday morning, for what it’s worth.

Poole, of course, was punched in the face by Green during a practice last October. A video of the incident was leaked, and the situation created a great deal of tension for the Warriors.

While Poole and Green both said publicly that they had moved on and were focused on winning, Poole made it clear last month that the relationship between him and Green was not in a good place.

The 24-year-old Poole is probably going to have to get used to not contending for championships in Washington, but it is safe to assume he’s happy about not having to share a locker room with Green. Though, Thursday’s trade did lead to a new round of memes involving Poole.