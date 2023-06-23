 Skip to main content
Jordan Poole had savage reaction to trade

June 23, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jordan Poole with his eyes closed

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the national anthem before game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Poole is wasting no time cutting all ties with Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors traded Poole on Thursday as part of a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards involving Chris Paul. Not long after the deal was made, fans noticed that Poole had unfollowed Green on Instagram.

Green still followed Poole as of Friday morning, for what it’s worth.

Poole, of course, was punched in the face by Green during a practice last October. A video of the incident was leaked, and the situation created a great deal of tension for the Warriors.

While Poole and Green both said publicly that they had moved on and were focused on winning, Poole made it clear last month that the relationship between him and Green was not in a good place.

The 24-year-old Poole is probably going to have to get used to not contending for championships in Washington, but it is safe to assume he’s happy about not having to share a locker room with Green. Though, Thursday’s trade did lead to a new round of memes involving Poole.

