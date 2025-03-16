Draymond Green, Karl-Anthony Towns feud on court after podcast saga

Draymond Green is taking his beef with Karl-Anthony Towns from the podcast studio to the basketball court.

The Golden State Warriors star Green got into it with his New York Knicks counterpart Towns during Saturday’s game in the Bay Area. Towns was trying to go one-on-one with Green early in the second quarter when he lost control of the ball for a turnover. As a result, Green started yelling, “He’s soft!” on the way back up the floor.

"He's soft"



"He's soft"

–– Draymond on KAT

Then about a minute-and-a-half later, Towns was called for an off-ball foul on Green (marking Towns’ third foul of the contest). Green then started yelling for Towns to go sit on the bench, and Towns matched the energy and began barking back at Green. Here is the video.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Draymond Green get into after Towns picks up the foul on Green!

An unlikely feud between the two arose last week when Green, on an episode of his podcast, made an accusation about Towns after Towns missed an earlier matchup against the Warriors due to a personal matter. Green accused Towns of seemingly “ducking” Golden State star Jimmy Butler, who was Towns’ ex-teammate on the Minnesota Timberwolves. In reality though, Towns was on bereavement leave, mourning the death of a close friend due to cancer (which led to sharp criticism of Green’s podcast accusation).

Green notably refused to apologize though, even when informed of the true reason behind Towns’ absence. Instead, Green turned the incident into a plug for his podcast, saying that “The ‘Draymond Green Show’ with Baron Davis must go on.'”

Draymond Green on Karl-Anthony Towns losing someone close to him to cancer:



Draymond Green on Karl-Anthony Towns losing someone close to him to cancer:

"Oh, man. That's unfortunate. I'm sorry to hear that. That sucks. But my comments that I made, was that 'people I heard was this. And that's what I heard.' So I do send my well wishes to him and his…

On Saturday, the first meeting between the Knicks and the Warriors since that whole podcast saga, Green continued to antagonize Towns. The five-time All-Star Towns did still end up outscoring Green in the first half of the game 11-5 despite his foul trouble, but it was the Warriors who took a 54-50 lead into halftime.