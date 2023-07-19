Draymond Green lashes out at Kevin Garnett after falling for fake quote

Draymond Green has never been one to back down from NBA legends who criticize him, even when the quotes are made up.

Green on Wednesday was the latest victim of a parody tweet, and it resulted in the Golden State Warriors star lashing out at Kevin Garnett. A tweet from an account that is made to look like the popular @TheNBACentral account, which aggregates trending NBA stories, shared a quote in which Garnett criticized Green for punching former teammate Jordan Poole.

“Draymond punching JP is like a senior punching a freshman who’s half his size and than (sic) walks around talking himself up as if he’s like that. Come try me Dray,” the quote said.

Garnett never actually said that, but Green and many others bought it. Green responded by ripping KG.

Draymond Green falls for a fake quote pic.twitter.com/mPRSuXpLCZ — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) July 19, 2023

“I tried you when I was a Rookie KG, and you started talking to yourself like I wasn’t talking to you,” Green wrote. “What’s that like? The freshman picking on a senior citizen that’s double his size?”

Whoops.

Green deleted the tweet, but people who have millions of followers can never do that quickly enough. Unfortunately for Green, he ripped Garnett for absolutely no reason and now has to live with it.

The quote seemed like something Garnett would say, which is why some of these parody accounts look so realistic. Just ask Kendrick Perkins, who recently made himself look like a complete fool for repeating a wildly fake report.