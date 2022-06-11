 Skip to main content
Mother of Draymond Green goes viral for tweet about son after Game 4

June 10, 2022
by Larry Brown
Draymond Green on the court

May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green’s mother went viral for the tweet she sent about her son after Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

The Golden State Warriors won Game 4 against the Boston Celtics 107-97 to tie the series at 2-2. They won despite Green’s lack of scoring for the second consecutive game.

Green scored 2 points for the second straight game. The difference in Game 4 from Game 3 is that he at least had 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 steals in Game 4.

But the back-to-back 2-point games from Green left even his mother Mary Babers bewildered.

Babers believes “something is going on” with her son that has led to the consecutive 2-point games.

The 2-point games may be unusual and confusing to Babers, as well as many other critics and observers. But as long as Golden State wins games, then neither Draymond nor his family and fans, will probably be too concerned.

Game 5 of the series will be on Monday night in San Francisco.

