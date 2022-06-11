Mother of Draymond Green goes viral for tweet about son after Game 4

Draymond Green’s mother went viral for the tweet she sent about her son after Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

The Golden State Warriors won Game 4 against the Boston Celtics 107-97 to tie the series at 2-2. They won despite Green’s lack of scoring for the second consecutive game.

Green scored 2 points for the second straight game. The difference in Game 4 from Game 3 is that he at least had 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 steals in Game 4.

But the back-to-back 2-point games from Green left even his mother Mary Babers bewildered.

Please ppl stop asking me what’s wrong with Dray… I DONT KNOW! Maybe this is a CLONE! Lmbo WHERE IS THE Draymond that helped get us here!! Hmmmm I have never seen this either! — Mary B (@BabersGreen) June 11, 2022

Babers believes “something is going on” with her son that has led to the consecutive 2-point games.

That’s not it. He is grown man. Something is going on. I have never watched unable to bounce back ever! — Mary B (@BabersGreen) June 11, 2022

The 2-point games may be unusual and confusing to Babers, as well as many other critics and observers. But as long as Golden State wins games, then neither Draymond nor his family and fans, will probably be too concerned.

Game 5 of the series will be on Monday night in San Francisco.