Report reveals where things stand between Warriors, GM Bob Myers

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to bring back general manager Bob Myers next season, but it does not sound like they are particularly close to accomplishing that goal.

Myers’ contract is set to expire this summer. He and the Warriors have not had contract negotiations in quite some time, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic. The two sides exchanged offers several months ago, but there has reportedly been “no traction” since.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and the team’s core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have all campaigned for Myers to remain with the team. Despite that, Golden State has not blown Myers away with a new contract offer. There are some who feel Myers may leave the Warriors even if they offer to make him one of the highest-paid executives in the NBA.

Myers, a former NCAA champion player at UCLA, was hired by the Warriors in 2011 after he spent several years as an agent. Golden State drafted Thompson that offseason and Green the next, which is when Myers was promoted to general manager. The Warriors then went on to win four titles, with Myers being named NBA Executive of the Year in 2015 and 2017.

There has been talk for a while now that Myers could consider opportunities elsewhere. It is possible he feels Golden State’s championship window is closing quickly and would rather build something elsewhere than rebuild with the Warriors.

If Myers does leave the Warriors, he may not take another job right away.