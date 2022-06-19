Draymond Green responds to Ja Morant’s ‘real estate’ tweet

The NBA season may be over, but there could be a budding rivalry growing between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

After the Warriors won the NBA championship on Thursday, Klay Thompson called out Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. for a tweet sent during the regular season (video here). Grizzlies reporter KJ Wright responded Friday to Thompson’s comment, saying that the Grizzlies were “really out here living rent free” in the heads of the Warriors. Morant agreed, adding that the Grizzlies likely had “a lot of real estate” in the Warriors’ minds.

Draymond Green rarely misses an opportunity to take a shot at opponents, and he took to Twitter Saturday to respond to Morant.

“We traded that real estate in @JaMorant the property value was higher in Boston,” Green wrote.

We traded that real estate in @JaMorant the property value was higher in Boston https://t.co/X7Du6zSiZF — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 19, 2022

Green’s retort may have closed the book on this brief Twitter spat. Morant and the Grizzlies can argue about how much space they occupy in the Warriors’ minds, but the Warriors have the ultimate response. They are NBA champions and eliminated the Grizzlies in the second round on their way to winning their fourth title in eight years.