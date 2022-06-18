Ja Morant issues apparent response to Klay Thompson’s shade

Ja Morant still isn’t ducking any smoke, even in the offseason.

The Memphis Grizzlies star appeared to fire back on Friday at Golden State Warriors counterpart Klay Thompson. After the Warriors won the NBA title on Thursday, Thompson called out Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. for something that Jackson had tweeted in the regular season. You can see the video here.

Morant replied by quote-tweeting Grizzlies reporter KJ Wright, who wrote, “really out here living rent free” in apparent reference to Thompson. Morant added his own message in agreement, writing, “got a lot of real estate.”

got a lot of real estate 😂 https://t.co/5JYqhn8Vw0 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 17, 2022

The implication they were making is that the Grizzlies live rent-free in the heads of Thompson and the Warriors, or in other words that the Grizzlies occupy their minds.

The All-Star guard Morant then followed it up by retweeting a post that read, “Good morning to Jaren Jackson Jr. only.”

Good morning to Jaren Jackson Jr. only pic.twitter.com/nd31FTNCxL — brittneymemphis (@brittneymemphis) June 17, 2022

Memphis was one of the teams that Golden State defeated on their way to the NBA championship. The two battled it out in the second round with the Warriors winning in six games. It was a hostile series that featured several feuds between several players. With this latest back-and-forth, Grizzlies-Warriors may quickly be developing into a major NBA rivalry.