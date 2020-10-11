Draymond Green responds to Anthony Davis suspension calls

Many have called for Anthony Davis to be suspended for the elbow he threw at Jae Crowder on Friday night, but someone who knows all about throwing cheap shots in the NBA Finals does not feel that is warranted.

Draymond Green, who was suspended for a game during the 2016 NBA Finals for hitting LeBron James in the groin, took to Twitter on Saturday to defend Davis. He said he doesn’t believe in having a playoff series decided by a suspension.

Why suspend someone and decise the season?… That’s whack https://t.co/fYBll1PqzT — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) October 11, 2020

Green’s opinion is obviously a biased one. He was suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals for hitting LeBron James in the groin, and many feel that completely turned the series. The Golden State Warriors had a 3-1 lead then lost Game 5 without Green. Cleveland ended up coming back to win the title.

You can see the video of Green’s cheap shot here.

Davis appeared to throw an elbow at Crowder during Game 5 on Friday night. One angle of the play made it seem like Davis elbowed Crowder in the face, but another angle didn’t look quite as bad.

Fans are calling for the NBA to look at this Anthony Davis elbow on Jae Crowder JR Smith got suspended for 2 games in 2015 for doing something similar to Jae Crowder pic.twitter.com/krc9sgM0LB — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 10, 2020

The NBA has indicated that Davis will not be suspended. Green is right that it would not be ideal to determine a champion with a suspension, but that line of thinking can only go so far. You can’t just give players immunity in the NBA Finals.