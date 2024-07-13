Draymond Green reveals the 1 NBA player he wants to be teammates with

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has played alongside several talented stars throughout his career but there’s one very specific player he’d like to team up with.

During a Q&A on the red carpet at Thursday night’s ESPY Awards, Green was asked to name that player. And for some, his answer came as a bit of a surprise.

Draymond Green gives a surprising answer when asked which NBA player he would like to team up with 👀 (Via ESPN / h/t @_klaynation_ ) pic.twitter.com/WCge4Q7A0U — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 12, 2024

“LeBron, for sure,” Green said.

Green and LeBron James have been on-court rivals for years, clashing in four straight NBA Finals from 2015 through 2018.

The Warriors got the better of the Cleveland Cavaliers in three of those four matchups, but James stuck a dagger in their hearts in 2016, stealing a championship after Golden State finished 73-9 in the regular season and led the series 3-1.

In Game 7, James dropped 27 points to go along with 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and three blocks.

Despite their professional rivalry, Green and James are friends away from the court. However, with James turning 40 in December and Green turning 35 next March, their window of opportunity to play together is closing.

James signed a two-year, $104 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month, while Green’s Warriors contract runs through the 2026-2027 season (player option).