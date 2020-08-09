Draymond Green fined $50K for comments about Devin Booker

Draymond Green has been fined by the NBA for the remarks he made about Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker while serving as a guest analyst for TNT.

The NBA announced on Sunday that Green has been fined $50,000. In the press release, the league referenced the stricter enforcement of tampering rules that begin prior to this season.

NBA announces it has fined Draymond Green $50,000 for violating anti-tampering rules following his comments on TNT about Phoenix guard Devin Booker. NBA references stricter approach to tampering, enforced prior to 2019-20 season: pic.twitter.com/bDLC2xoPN0 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 9, 2020

Green had high praise for Booker while serving as a guest analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” Friday night. The Golden State Warriors star said playing for the Phoenix Suns is not good for Booker’s career and that Booker needs to go “somewhere he can play great basketball all the time and win.” TNT’s Ernie Johnson immediately pointed out that Green might be tampering. You can see a video of the exchange here.

Booker, 23, has been with the Suns since being drafted No. 13 overall by them in 2015. He is an explosive scorer and has averaged 26.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season. His Suns have gone 4-0 since the NBA restart. Booker has expressed some issues with the Suns’ chemistry in the past, but that did not stop him from signing a massive $158 million extension with them two years ago.