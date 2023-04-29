Draymond Green under fire for suspicious move on De’Aaron Fox

After already getting suspended in this series for stomping on one of the Sacramento Kings’ star players, Draymond Green pulled a questionable move on the other one in Game 6.

The Golden State Warriors star Green came under fire during Friday’s contest for a curious defensive sequence at the end of the third quarter. While attempting to trap Kings guard De’Aaron Fox by the halfcourt line, Green inexplicably kicked out his leg. Though the kick didn’t make contact with Fox, Green ended up knocking down Fox as Fox got rid of the ball.

Here is the video.

Draymond Green trying to Spartan Kick this man 😭

pic.twitter.com/qy4IUk6Iws — ⁶𓅓 (@KentrelUTD) April 29, 2023

We would really love to hear Green’s explanation for that one. Was he trying to disorient Fox in an attempt to force a backcourt violation? Was he hoping to clog up Fox’s passing lane with his leg? Or was that just part of Green’s natural defensive motion?

With his history of unsportsmanlike acts, Green probably doesn’t deserve the benefit of the doubt here. Just ask Kings big man Domantas Sabonis.

Green also drew criticism from social media users for supposedly targeting Fox’s injured left hand on another play in the game. Fox broke his left index finger earlier in the series and has played through it in the last two games.

Draymond is purposely targeting his bad hand tellmeimwrong pic.twitter.com/CJwtsgetVd — 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐮⁣- P 🟧🔦🟣🩹↯ (@megalutou) April 29, 2023

The good news for Fox is that he still managed 26 points and 11 assists to lead the Kings to a big 118-99 win on the road and force a Game 7. The other bit of good news is that Green’s kick didn’t manage to hit Fox below the belt (as it once did to a different playoff opponent).