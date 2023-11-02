Did Draymond Green take shot at Jordan Poole after game?

Draymond Green doesn’t seem to have a lot of self-awareness.

Green and the Golden State Warriors got a big victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Klay Thompson hit a game-winner with 0.2 seconds left to give the Warriors an emotional 102-101 win against their Pacific Division rival Kings.

After the game, Green spoke on the chemistry that Golden State has already built this year, describing it as night and day from what they had last year.

“Last year, we had an awful team as far as chemistry goes,” Green said bluntly, per Danny Emerman of KNBR. “Last year was horse s–t. Hard to come to work. Not fun. This year, you see the joy on guys’ faces when they come in the building … This is a group that likes being together.”

It isn’t hard to read Green’s comments as a shot at his former Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, who was traded to the Washington Wizards this past offseason as part of the Chris Paul deal. Other than the mild-mannered Donte DiVincenzo, Poole marks the only key rotation player from last year’s team who is no longer in Golden State.

But of course, Green himself was probably the very reason why the vibes stank last season in the first place. He infamously punched Poole during a practice before the season and then reportedly refused requests by Warriors management for him to smooth out his relationship with Poole.

The good news for Golden State is that the early returns on the Poole-for-Paul trade are already looking pretty sweet as they are now 4-1 to start the year. But Green coming out and blaming others for the toxic environment that he himself seemed to create last season isn’t really fooling anybody.