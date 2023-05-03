 Skip to main content
Draymond Green gets technical foul after complaining to Ed Malloy about call

May 2, 2023
by Larry Brown
Draymond Green with Ed Malloy

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Draymond Green was called for a technical foul for complaining about a call.

Green was trying to defend Anthony Davis late in the third quarter of Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals playoff series between his Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. Green fought through a screen and grabbed Davis, so he was called for a foul.

Green was upset because he felt he was the victim of an illegal screen.

Green then mocked official Ed Malloy after being called for the tech.

Green has a tendency to pick up fouls and technical fouls, so he’s already off to a racing start in the series with the Lakers. Players are allowed to be called for seven technical fouls in the playoffs before a suspension is triggered. Green already was suspended during the first round for his actions against Domantas Sabonis.

Draymond Green Ed Malloy NBA playoffs 2023
