Draymond Green gets technical foul after complaining to Ed Malloy about call

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Draymond Green was called for a technical foul for complaining about a call.

Green was trying to defend Anthony Davis late in the third quarter of Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals playoff series between his Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. Green fought through a screen and grabbed Davis, so he was called for a foul.

Green was upset because he felt he was the victim of an illegal screen.

Draymond Green was given a technical foul after protesting being called for his fourth foul of the game 😳pic.twitter.com/DvyhWS1tEy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 3, 2023

Green then mocked official Ed Malloy after being called for the tech.

Draymond imitates the ref on the technical foul lmaoo pic.twitter.com/lRrRBEsHn5 — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) May 3, 2023

Green has a tendency to pick up fouls and technical fouls, so he’s already off to a racing start in the series with the Lakers. Players are allowed to be called for seven technical fouls in the playoffs before a suspension is triggered. Green already was suspended during the first round for his actions against Domantas Sabonis.