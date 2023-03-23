 Skip to main content
Draymond Green trolls Dillon Brooks over Kyrie Irving incident

March 22, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Draymond Green on the court

May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green officially has somebody he hates more than Rudy Gobert.

On an episode this week of his podcast, the Golden State Warriors veteran Green took an opportunity to troll his enemy Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies. Green clowned Brooks for the incident from Memphis’ game on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks where he tried to do a jersey swap with Kyrie Irving, only for Irving not to take Brooks’ jersey (video here).

“By the way, [podcast producer] Jackson [Safon] wanted me to talk about Kyrie not taking Dillon Brooks’ jersey,” said Green before starting to loudly snicker. “Wow. Wow. Wow.”

Here is the video clip.

While jersey swaps are a common occurrence after games (in basketball, football, and other sports), that failed Irving-Brooks swap was one of the more awkward moments we have seen this season. Irving said afterwards though that he did not intentionally snub Brooks, offering an explanation for what happened.

Still, that did not stop Green from jumping all over his opportunity to laugh at Brooks. The two players hate each other and traded some major hostilities after one of their recent matchups.

